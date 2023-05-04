Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Dies in Swimming Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Godavari Student

A student named Jagan (12) from Pallam village in the Katerenikona Mandal of the Doctor B.R. Ambedkar district tragically died while swimming in the Godavari river with two of his friends.

Details of the Incident

Jagan had gone to the Godavari river with his two friends to swim. While swimming, Jagan suddenly disappeared into the water and did not resurface. His friends immediately alerted the locals and the police, who launched a search operation. Unfortunately, Jagan was found drowned in the river.

Response to the Tragedy

After the local authorities were informed of Jagan’s death, his body was taken for a post-mortem examination. The family of the deceased have filed a complaint with the police, who have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

This is a tragic incident that highlights the importance of taking necessary precautions while swimming or engaging in any water-related activities. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jagan’s family during this difficult time.

News Source : ABN

Source Link :ఈతకు వెళ్లిన విద్యార్థి మృతి | swimming accident death boy/