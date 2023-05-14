Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student drowns, dies in tragic incident.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of a Student: Drowning in a Lake

Introduction

On May 14, 2023, the town of Pungamaraipattu near Trichy, Tamil Nadu, woke up to the devastating news of a young student who lost his life due to drowning in a lake. The victim, Ruban, was the son of Selvi and Selva, residents of Veluchamy Colony, Surappanayakan Pattai. Ruban was a 10th-grade student studying in Pattai Government High School. The entire town was in shock and mourning over the loss of a young life.

The Incident

On the day of the incident, Ruban had gone to his native village, Pungamaraipattu, to visit his grandparents. He was staying at his uncle’s house, where he had planned to spend the day with his cousins. They had decided to go swimming in the nearby lake, which was a popular spot for the local villagers.

Ruban and his cousins reached the lake at around 10 am. Ruban was an excellent swimmer and had been swimming since he was a child. He was excited to spend the day with his cousins and enjoy the cool waters of the lake. However, tragedy struck when Ruban ventured too deep into the lake and suddenly disappeared underwater. His cousins, who were swimming nearby, tried to rescue him but were unsuccessful.

The news of the incident spread quickly, and the local villagers rushed to the spot. They searched for Ruban for several hours but could not find him. Finally, the search was called off at sunset, and the villagers returned home, hoping for the best.

The Aftermath

The next day, the search resumed, and Ruban’s body was found at the bottom of the lake. The news of Ruban’s tragic death shocked the entire town, and condolences poured in from all quarters. Pattai Government High School declared a day off in memory of Ruban, and his classmates and teachers mourned his loss.

Ruban’s parents were inconsolable and devastated by the loss of their only son. The entire town came together to support them and offer their condolences. The local police launched an investigation into the incident and questioned Ruban’s cousins and the locals who were present at the spot.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Ruban has left his family and the entire town in shock and despair. It is a reminder of the dangers of swimming in open waters and the importance of taking necessary precautions. The incident also highlights the need for better safety measures in popular swimming spots and the need for greater awareness among the public about the risks associated with swimming in open waters.

As we mourn the loss of Ruban, let us also remember him as a young student with a bright future ahead of him. His untimely death has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones, but his memory will live on forever. Let us honor his memory by taking necessary precautions and ensuring the safety of ourselves and our loved ones.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :The student died after drowning | கண்மாயில் மூழ்கி மாணவன் பலி/