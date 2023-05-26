Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student ends life after HSC failure in Pune

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Consequences of Exam Pressure: A Lesson for Parents and Students

The recent suicide of Sakshi Ram Kamble in Dapodi has once again highlighted the issue of exam pressure in our society. It is a sad reality that many students in India are pushed to the brink of mental and emotional breakdowns due to the relentless expectations and pressure to perform well in exams. The tragedy of Sakshi’s death is a stark reminder of the urgent need for us to change our attitudes towards education and the way we approach exams.

Sakshi Ram Kamble was just 18 years old when she took her life. She was a student at Swami Vivekananda College in Dapodi and had failed her class 12 examination. Despite her father’s reassurance that it was not a problem and she could attempt the exam again the following year, Sakshi could not bear the weight of her disappointment and distress. She retreated to her room and ended her life by hanging herself from the iron angle of the ceiling using a rope.

This incident is a heart-wrenching reminder of the immense pressure that students face in our education system. The expectation to perform well in exams is drilled into students from a young age. Parents, teachers, and society at large place a great deal of importance on academic performance, often at the expense of a student’s mental and emotional well-being. This creates a toxic environment where students are pushed to the brink of mental and emotional breakdowns.

The pressure to perform well in exams is not just restricted to board examinations. It is present throughout a student’s academic journey, from school exams to entrance exams for higher education. This pressure is further exacerbated by the belief that academic success is the only path to a successful and fulfilling life. This narrow view of success leaves little room for individual talents, interests, and passions.

It is important for parents and society at large to understand that academic success is not the only path to success and happiness. Students need to be encouraged to pursue their interests and passions, even if they do not align with traditional notions of success. Parents and teachers should provide a supportive environment that values a student’s individuality and uniqueness. This will not only help students to perform better but also enable them to lead a fulfilling life.

We also need to change the way we approach examinations. Exams should not be viewed as a make-or-break situation, but rather as a tool for assessing a student’s understanding of the subject matter. The focus should be on learning and understanding, rather than on rote memorization and cramming. This will help students to develop a deeper understanding of the subject matter, which will serve them well in the long run.

In conclusion, the tragic death of Sakshi Ram Kamble should serve as a wake-up call for parents and society at large. We need to change our attitudes towards education and the way we approach exams. Students should be encouraged to pursue their interests and passions, and the focus should be on learning and understanding rather than on rote memorization and cramming. Only then can we create an environment that fosters the well-being of our students and enables them to lead fulfilling lives.

News Source : Lokmat English Desk

Source Link :Pune: Student commits suicide after failing in HSC exam/