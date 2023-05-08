Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student faces failure in 2 subjects in Plus 2 exams.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Student Commits Suicide after Failing Two Subjects in Plus 2 General Examination

Recently, a tragic incident has shocked the education community in Tamil Nadu. A Plus 2 student committed suicide after failing in two subjects in the general examination. The incident has raised concerns about the pressure and stress students face during the board exams.

The Details of the Incident

The 18-year-old student was a resident of Chennai and was studying in a reputed school in the city. He had appeared for the Plus 2 general board examination this year and was eagerly waiting for the results. However, when the results were announced, he found out that he had failed in two subjects – Math and Chemistry.

According to the police, the boy was upset and depressed after learning about his results. He had been studying hard for the exams and was confident of his performance. However, his failure in the two subjects shattered his dreams of pursuing a good career in the future.

On the day of the incident, the boy’s parents had gone out for work, leaving him alone at home. When they returned in the evening, they found him hanging from the ceiling fan in his room. The parents immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation.

The Aftermath of the Incident

The incident has sparked outrage among the education community and parents of students. Many have raised concerns about the pressure and stress students face during the board exams. The Plus 2 examination is considered to be one of the most crucial exams in a student’s life, as it determines their future career prospects.

The incident has also led to debates about the education system in the state. Many are calling for reforms in the system to reduce the stress and pressure on students. The government has promised to take action and provide counseling services to students who are facing stress and depression during the exam period.

The Importance of Mental Health

The incident highlights the importance of mental health and well-being among students. It is crucial for students to understand that failure is a part of life, and it does not define their worth or potential. It is essential for parents and educators to support students during these difficult times and provide them with the necessary guidance and counseling.

Students should also be encouraged to seek help and support if they are facing stress or depression. They should be aware of the resources available to them, such as counseling services and support groups. It is essential for students to prioritize their mental health and well-being over academic achievements.

The Way Forward

The incident is a wake-up call for the education community to address the issue of stress and pressure among students. The government, schools, and parents must work together to create a supportive and nurturing environment for students. This can be achieved through various initiatives, such as counseling services, stress management workshops, and mental health awareness campaigns.

The education system should also focus on developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills among students rather than solely focusing on academic achievements. This will help students to develop a positive attitude towards failure and equip them with the necessary skills to face challenges in life.

Conclusion

The incident of the Plus 2 student committing suicide after failing in two subjects is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health and well-being among students. It is crucial for the education community to address the issue of stress and pressure among students and create a supportive and nurturing environment for them. Students should be encouraged to seek help and support if they are facing stress or depression and prioritize their mental health and well-being over academic achievements.

News Source : Sinoj

Source Link :பிளஸ் 2 பொதுத்தேர்வில் 2 பாடங்களில் தோல்வி அடைந்த மாணவர் தற்கொலை/