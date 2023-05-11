Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Fatally Struck by Train

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Tragic Incident: Student Dies After Being Hit by a Train

In a shocking turn of events, a 21-year-old student named Krithika was killed after being hit by a train at the Tambaram railway station. Krithika was a third-year student at the prestigious Pothaiyari College of Engineering.

The Incident

According to sources, Krithika was on her way back to her hometown in Karikudi when the incident occurred. She was waiting at the Tambaram railway station when she received a call on her mobile phone. While speaking on the phone, she accidentally stepped onto the tracks and was hit by a speeding train that was headed towards Kanyakumari.

The incident took place at around 6:30 pm and Krithika was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she was declared dead on arrival.

The Investigation

The incident has been thoroughly investigated by the Tambaram railway police. According to their initial investigation, it seems that Krithika was distracted by the phone call and did not notice the approaching train. The police have also ruled out any foul play and have confirmed that this was a tragic accident.

The Aftermath

The news of Krithika’s death has shocked her family, friends, and the entire student community at Pothaiyari College of Engineering. Krithika was a bright and talented student who was well-liked by her peers and teachers alike. Her untimely death has left everyone in a state of shock and disbelief.

The college authorities have expressed their condolences to Krithika’s family and have promised to provide all necessary support and assistance during this difficult time. The college has also announced that it will be holding a special prayer service in memory of Krithika.

The Importance of Safety Measures

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety measures at railway stations and other public places. It is important for individuals to be aware of their surroundings and to refrain from using their mobile phones while walking or standing near railway tracks.

Railway authorities must also take steps to ensure the safety of passengers at railway stations. This includes providing adequate warning signs and barriers, as well as conducting regular safety inspections and awareness campaigns.

Conclusion

The death of Krithika is a tragedy that has left a deep impact on her family, friends, and the entire student community. It is important for everyone to remember her and to take steps to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

We extend our deepest condolences to Krithika’s family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :A student died after being hit by a train | ரயிலில் அடிபட்டு மாணவி பலி/