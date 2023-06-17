Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student found dead in hostel, investigation underway

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of a BAMS Student in Ghaziabad Raises Suspicion of Murder

In a shocking incident, the body of a BAMS student residing in PG accommodation in Surya Enclave Colony of Ghaziabad was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room. The incident came to light on Thursday afternoon when her friends arrived with food and found the door locked from inside. Upon investigation, the police suspect foul play in the case.

The deceased, identified as Lakshmi, was a third-year BAMS student at Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic College in Modinagar. She was residing in PG accommodation in the PG hostel owned by former Panchayat Chairman Manoj Sharma in Surya Enclave Colony. Two days before the incident, Lakshmi’s friend vacated the room, leaving her alone.

When her friends arrived with food on Thursday afternoon, they found the door locked from inside, and no response came from inside, despite repeated knocks and calls. The landlord also arrived at the scene and looked through the window, only to find the girl’s body hanging from the ceiling fan.

The police arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem, which revealed injury marks on her body, raising suspicion of murder. The police have also seized CCTV footage from the hostel located near Nivadi Marg for investigation.

Lakshmi’s father, Dharmendra Gupta, is a businessman from Chhibramau in Kannauj district. He stated that his daughter could not have committed suicide as she was not the type of person to do so. He also mentioned injury marks on her body, indicating foul play.

ASP Ritesh Tripathi stated that the post-mortem report confirmed the injury marks on the girl’s body and further probe is underway. The police have not disclosed any further information as the investigation is ongoing.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Ghaziabad, and people have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family. The incident also highlights the need for better security measures in PG hostels and the need for awareness among students regarding mental health issues.

हॉस्टल अपशिष्ट चिकित्सा प्रणाली हॉस्टल की सुरक्षा अभ्यास छात्रा की मौत हॉस्टल में पहलूओं से जांच विस्तार में प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा सुरंग की जांच आदेश

News Source : The Bharatnama

Source Link :हॉस्टल में मिला था छात्रा का फंदे से लटका शव, पीएम रिपोर्ट के बाद विभिन्न पहलुओं से जांच/