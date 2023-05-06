Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Granted Bail in IIT Suicide Abetment Case

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

IIT Bombay Student Arrested for Abetting Suicide: A Tragic Incident That Raises Questions

Introduction

The recent case of a student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay allegedly abetting the suicide of a fellow student has sparked outrage and raised important questions about the mental health and safety of students on campus. Armaan Khatri, the accused, was arrested and ordered to furnish a cash surety of Rs 25,000 by a special court in Mumbai. The victim, Darshan Solanki, was a first-year student of the BTech (Chemical) course at IIT Bombay and allegedly died by jumping from the seventh floor of a hostel building on campus on February 12.

The Incident

The incident took place a day after the end of the semester exams. Three weeks later, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Mumbai Police found a one-line note from Solanki’s room which read, “Armaan has killed me.” Khatri was arrested on April 9 by the Special Investigation Team of the city crime branch and booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the police, two days before his death, Solanki allegedly made a communal remark in a conversation with Khatri, following which Khatri threatened Solanki with a paper cutter. Police claimed that Solanki was very scared of the incident and also had fever that night. According to the police, Solanki had sent a WhatsApp message to Khatri apologizing for the remarks and said he was going back home and leaving Mumbai.

Khatri’s Defense

Khatri’s lawyer, Dinesh Gupta, has argued that there is no evidence to suggest that Khatri had directly instigated Solanki’s suicide. The petition further stated that Solanki’s parents never made any allegation against Khatri in their complaint to the police. The defense has also argued that Khatri is a young student with no criminal history and such punishment will affect his future.

The Significance of the Case

The case of Armaan Khatri and Darshan Solanki highlights the need for better mental health resources and support systems for students on college campuses. The pressure to perform academically, coupled with the stress of living away from home, can take a toll on students’ mental well-being. The incident also raises important questions about the role of the administration in ensuring student safety and preventing incidents of bullying, harassment, and discrimination on campus.

Conclusion

The tragic incident of Darshan Solanki’s suicide and the subsequent arrest of Armaan Khatri is a reminder of the urgent need to prioritize mental health and safety on college campuses. The administration must take proactive measures to create a supportive and inclusive environment for all students, regardless of their background or identity. It is also essential to hold accountable those who engage in any form of harassment or bullying that could potentially harm their peers. Only then can we ensure that incidents like this do not occur in the future.

News Source : Bharat Times English News

Source Link :IIT Suicide Case: Special Court Grants Bail to Student Arrested on Abetment Charges/