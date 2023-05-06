Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student granted bail on abetment charges by special court

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Saturday: IIT Bombay Student Granted Bail for Allegedly Aiding Suicide

On Saturday, a special court in Mumbai granted bail to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student Arman Khatri, who was arrested for allegedly aiding Darshan Solanki’s suicide. Khatri’s attorney, Dinesh Gupta, stated that the court ordered Khatri to post an R25,000 cash bond.

The Suicide

Solanki, who was a first-year B Tech (Chemical) student from Ahmedabad, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building on the IITB campus in suburban Powai on February 12, a day after the semester exams concluded. Three weeks later, a Mumbai police special investigation team (SIT) discovered a single-line note in Solanki’s room that read, “Arman has murdered me.”

The Arrest and Charges

Khatri was arrested on April 9 by the city crime branch’s special investigation team and charged with aiding suicide and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Two days prior to his death, Solanki allegedly made a communal remark during a conversation with Khatri, prompting the latter to threaten Solanki with a paper cutter, as reported by the police. The police claim that Solanki was visibly terrified by this incident and had a fever that night.

According to the police, Solanki sent Khatri WhatsApp messages apologising for the remark and stating that he was returning home and leaving Mumbai.

The Bail Application

In his bail application, Khatri claimed that he was targeted and implicated in the case. The defence argued that there was no proof that Khatri had directly aided Solanki’s suicide. It was also stated that Solanki’s parents never made any allegations against Khatri in their police complaint. Khatri is a young student with no criminal history, and his incarceration would hinder his future, according to the argument.

Conclusion

The case has received widespread attention in India, with many questioning the role of mental health support on university campuses and the prevalence of caste-based discrimination. The decision to grant bail to Khatri has been met with mixed reactions, with some calling for a thorough investigation into Solanki’s death and others arguing that Khatri was unfairly targeted.

Regardless, the case serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing mental health concerns and promoting a culture of inclusivity and support on university campuses.

