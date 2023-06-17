Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Hangs Himself: Tragic Suicide on Pipa News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Suicide of a Young Student by Hanging

In the Kotwali police station area, a young student took his own life by hanging himself in his home. Aryan alias Amol Mahesh Dhumal was only 16 years old and was a resident of Aychit Mandir Road, Mahal. He was a student of class 12 at Hislop College and his parents worked in a private institute. On the day of the incident, both parents had gone to work, leaving Aryan alone at home.

A Shocking Discovery

When Aryan’s mother returned home around 10.30 am, she was shocked to find her son hanging from a rope that was tied to the ceiling fan in his bedroom. Neighbors gathered upon hearing the screams, and the police were informed. Upon arriving at the scene, the Kotwali police found Aryan’s lifeless body hanging and immediately sent it for postmortem after conducting a panchnama.

Reason for the Suicide

Although no suicide note was found, Aryan’s relatives told the police that he had been under stress for a few days. The police have registered a case of accidental death and have begun their investigation. The reason for Aryan’s suicide is still unknown, but many speculate that academic stress may have played a role.

Stress and Suicide among Students

The tragic suicide of Aryan is a reminder of the growing concern about stress among students. The pressure to perform well academically can be overwhelming, and in some cases, it can lead to depression and suicidal thoughts. Every year, there are numerous reports of students taking their own lives due to academic pressure.

It is essential to recognize the warning signs of stress and depression in students. Changes in behavior, such as social withdrawal, lack of interest in activities, and a decline in academic performance, should be taken seriously. Parents and educators must provide a supportive and nurturing environment that allows students to express themselves and seek help when they need it.

Conclusion

The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, and the suicide of Aryan has left his family, friends, and community devastated. It is crucial to address the issue of stress and depression among students and create a safe and supportive environment for them to thrive in. Suicide is preventable, and we can all play a role in preventing it by recognizing the warning signs and reaching out to those who may be struggling.

Mental Health Depression Self-Harm Suicide Prevention Coping with Loss

News Source : PiPa News

Source Link :Suicide | student committed suicide by hanging Pipa News/