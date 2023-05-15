Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student hangs self after asking mother to bathe

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Incident in Betul: A Student Commits Suicide in Bathroom

On May 14, 2023, a young student from Tanki Mohalla in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, committed suicide in his bathroom by hanging himself with a rope. The incident was discovered when the boy’s father, who had just returned from his shop, found his son hanging from the ceiling. The family and relatives were devastated by the tragic news.

The Victim

The victim, Rishabh Malviya, was a 15-year-old boy who had recently passed his 9th grade exams and was preparing for his 10th grade exams. He was a good student and had a bright future ahead of him.

The Incident

According to the police, Rishabh’s father Mukesh Malviya, who works as a mechanic, had returned home for lunch with his elder son and daughter. After lunch, Rishabh went to take a shower in the bathroom. As Mukesh was washing his hands, he noticed his son’s body hanging from a rope tied to a hook in the ceiling. He immediately called out to his family members for help and tried to untie the rope. However, it was too late, and Rishabh was already dead.

The Aftermath

The news of Rishabh’s death spread quickly, and soon, the police and local residents arrived at the scene. The police took Rishabh’s body to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination. The family and relatives were inconsolable, and their cries echoed through the streets.

The police investigation revealed that Rishabh had committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope. The reasons for his suicide are still unknown, but the police are investigating the case further.

Conclusion

The tragic incident in Betul has once again highlighted the issue of student mental health and the need for counseling and support services in schools. Students face a lot of pressure to perform well academically, and this can lead to stress, anxiety, and depression. It is essential for parents, teachers, and society as a whole to recognize the signs of mental distress in young people and offer them the help and support they need.

Suicide Prevention Mental Health Awareness Parental Communication Depression in Students Coping with Grief and Loss

News Source : Rakesh Kumar Malviya

Source Link :Asking mother to take a bath, the student committed suicide by hangin | मां को नहाने का बोलकर गया और बाथरुम में फंदे पर झूलकर दी छात्र ने जान/