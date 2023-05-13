Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student hockey player dies tragically in car crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Reedsburg Student Evelyn Gurney Killed in Tragic Car Accident while Boarding School Bus

On May 12, 2023, the Reedsburg community was devastated by the news of the tragic car accident that claimed the life of Evelyn Gurney, a beloved student and hockey player. The accident occurred while Evelyn was waiting to board the school bus in Excelsior, a town in Sauk County, Wisconsin.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 23/33 near Northwoods Drive. The bus had stopped in the westbound lane to pick up a pupil, and Evelyn was waiting for the bus when she was struck by a pickup truck. The driver of the truck swerved to avoid colliding with the bus and was unable to come to a complete stop in time.

The truck impacted the bus’ rear right side and then traveled down a driveway on the north side of the highway, striking Evelyn before finally coming to a stop in a ditch. Despite the best efforts of emergency workers from many local organizations and a crew from the University of Wisconsin MedFlight, Evelyn was declared dead at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the truck sustained several cuts and bruises, but there were no casualties among the students riding on the bus. The identities of both the driver and the student have not been disclosed to the public at this time.

The School District of Reedsburg issued a statement expressing their condolences and support for the family and community, saying, “This is a truly devastating time for our entire community, and it will have far-reaching effects. The student, family, and everyone affected in our close-knit community remains in our thoughts.”

Evelyn was also a member of the Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells Youth Hockey family, and her passing was mourned by the Eagle River Hockey & Sports Arena, who issued a statement offering their support for “Goals for Gurney,” a GoFundMe campaign set up by Evelyn’s friends to raise $1,000 in her memory.

The GoFundMe page posted a statement from Evelyn’s friends, saying, “She was the sweetest, most kind person you would ever meet. She would always put everyone first before herself. We are setting this GoFundMe up for her because she would do this for us, so we are sending so much love to her. If we can, let’s reach the goal of $1,000, for her. We decided to call this, ‘Goals for Gurney.’ We love and miss you Evelyn, and fly high sweet girl”

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the collision and has asked anyone with information to call 1-888-TIP-SAUK (1-888-847-7285). The Reedsburg School District has also contacted families of students who were on the bus at the time of the accident and will provide support programs for students in need.

Evelyn Gurney was a sweet and kind person who will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and community. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Reedsburg community are with her loved ones during this difficult time.

