Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student in Coimbatore dies at waterfall

Coimbatore Student Dies in Waterfall Tragedy

A tragic incident occurred at the Komsu Waterfall in Kodanadu, Nilgiri district, where a group of college students went for a picnic. Eight students from a private college in Coimbatore went to the waterfall on Friday evening and one of them, identified as Harish (18), drowned in the water.

The Incident

The group of college students went to Komsu Waterfall, located near Kuniamuthur in Coimbatore, to enjoy their evening. While they were swimming in the water, Harish got trapped in a whirlpool and was unable to come out of the water. Despite the best efforts of his friends and locals nearby, they could not save him.

Rescue Operation

After receiving information about the incident, the forest department and the fire and rescue services officials rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation. They recovered Harish’s body and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Investigation

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. They are questioning the other students who were present at the scene to determine what led to the tragedy.

Message to the Public

The Komsu Waterfall is a popular tourist spot, but it is important to remember that it can be dangerous. Visitors must take precautions while swimming in the water and avoid going too deep. The forest department and the local administration should take necessary safety measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Conclusion

The tragic incident is a reminder of the importance of being careful while enjoying activities in natural settings. It is important to follow safety guidelines and take necessary precautions to avoid accidents. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Harish, and we hope that steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Coimbatore student dies in waterfall | நீர்வீழ்ச்சியில் கோவை மாணவர் பலி/