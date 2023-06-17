Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student in Gandhi Village School Killed by Poisoning

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy strikes Kandhikram

In a shocking incident, a student of Kandhikram University, located in the small town of Chinnaalapatti, was found dead in his hostel room. The student, whose identity has not been revealed, allegedly consumed poison before taking his own life. The incident has sent shockwaves across the town and the university campus.

The incident

According to sources, the student was a final year engineering student and had been under immense stress due to academic pressure. He was reportedly struggling to cope up with the course and had failed in a few subjects. This had led to anxiety and depression, which ultimately led him to take the drastic step of ending his life.

Reaction from the university

The university authorities have expressed their shock and grief over the incident. In a statement, the Vice-Chancellor of Kandhikram University, Dr. Ramesh, said, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. We are also taking steps to provide support and counseling to our students who may be going through a similar situation.”

The need for mental health support

The incident has once again highlighted the need for mental health support for students. With the increasing pressure to perform well academically, students are often left feeling overwhelmed and stressed. This can lead to mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.

It is important that universities and colleges provide adequate mental health support to their students. This can include counseling services, support groups, and workshops on stress management and coping mechanisms. Students should also be encouraged to seek help if they are feeling overwhelmed or stressed.

Conclusion

The tragic incident at Kandhikram University has left the town and the campus in shock. It is a grim reminder of the need for mental health support for students. Universities and colleges must take proactive steps to ensure that their students’ mental health needs are met. It is important to create a supportive and nurturing environment that encourages students to seek help when they need it. Only then can we ensure that incidents like this do not happen again.

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :காந்திகிராம பல்கலைக்கழக மாணவர் விஷம் குடித்து தற்கொலை/