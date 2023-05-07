Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student in IIT-B suicide case granted bail on abetment charges

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

IIT-Bombay Student Arman Khatri Granted Bail in Abetment to Suicide Case

A special Mumbai court has granted bail to Arman Khatri, a student from IIT-Bombay who was arrested for abetting the suicide of a fellow student. Darshan Solanki had jumped off the seventh floor of the hostel building on the IIT-B campus on February 12, a day after the semester exam ended. Khatri was arrested in April after an alleged suicide note pointed to him, and he was facing charges of abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Defense’s Argument

Khatri’s advocate, Advocate Gupta, submitted that there was no evidence to show Khatri had directly abetted Solanki’s suicide. He added that Solanki’s parents never levelled any allegations against Khatri in their complaint to the police. Khatri is a young student with no criminal antecedents, and such incarceration would hamper his future, the plea said.

Judge’s Decision

After hearing Khatri’s advocate, the special judge decided to impose certain conditions and grant him bail. The prosecution had opposed Khatri’s bail plea. The court directed Khatri to appear at Powai police station on every Monday and Tuesday until the chargesheet is filed. He was also asked to submit a list of at least three blood relatives with their detailed residential addresses and the addresses of their place of work, if any, along with documentary proof showing the correctness of the details provided by them.

Moreover, Khatri was directed not to leave Mumbai without prior permission from the court, and he was not to make any inducement or threat to any person acquainted with the facts of the case to dissuade them from disclosing such facts to the court or police officers or tamper with the evidence.

The Incident

According to investigators, two days before his death, Solanki had made a communal remark in a conversation with Khatri, following which the latter threatened Solanki with a paper cutter. Solanki was visibly scared by this incident and had suffered from a fever that night. Solanki had also sent WhatsApp messages to Khatri apologising for the remark.

Conclusion

The case highlights the importance of mental health support and proper conflict resolution mechanisms in educational institutions. It also raises questions about the definition of abetment and the burden of proof required to establish guilt in such cases. While the court has granted bail to Khatri, the investigation and trial will continue, and it remains to be seen what the final outcome will be.

News Source : Vidya

Source Link :IIT-Bombay suicide: Student arrested on abetment charges granted bail/