Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student in Kota commits suicide 2 days before NEET UG 2023, unable to crack exam.

Kota: Coaching Student Commits Suicide in Mahaveer Nagar Police Station Area

In a tragic incident, a coaching student committed suicide in the Mahaveer Nagar Police Station area of Kota. As per the available information, the student had appeared for the NEET UG 2023 exam on the 7th of May, whose result was declared two days ago. This was the student’s second attempt at the exam.

The deceased has been identified as Roshan, a 21-year-old student from Bihar’s Samastipur district. He was staying in a rented accommodation in the Mahaveer Nagar area of Kota. The incident has come to light that Roshan had appeared for the exam in Delhi and returned to Kota on the 14th of June. On the night of the 15th of June, he committed suicide in his room.

The ASI of Mahaveer Nagar Police Station, Kishorilal, has informed that Roshan’s body has been kept in the mortuary of the new hospital of the medical college. Roshan’s family members arrived in Kota on Friday, after which a post-mortem was conducted.

The reason for Roshan’s suicide is not clear yet as no suicide note has been found. However, it has been reported that Roshan’s family members were unable to contact him on the phone, which raised suspicion. They informed Roshan’s brother Suman, who was also preparing for NEET in Kota. Suman went to Roshan’s room and found his body. He broke the door and took Roshan to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Suman has informed that Roshan was preparing for NEET for the last two years in Kota. He had scored 400 marks in his first attempt. Initially, he was living with a roommate for the first eight months, but then they decided to live separately. Roshan had returned to Kota two days ago after giving the NEET exam in Delhi.

Roshan’s father is a farmer in Samastipur, and his brother Suman is also preparing for NEET in Kota. Roshan’s uncle Rajkishor lives in Delhi, where Roshan had gone to give the exam.

This incident has once again highlighted the stress that coaching students in Kota undergo. It is not the first time that a student has committed suicide in Kota due to the pressure of exams and studies. The authorities need to take measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the mental well-being of students.

