Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student in Sitiawan dies after collapsing during PE class

Tragedy Strikes: 15-Year-Old Student Dies During Physical Education Class

A 15-year-old student in a school in Sitiawan tragically passed away after collapsing during a physical education class on June 16. According to reports by China Press, the incident occurred on the school grounds, and despite fainting during class, no immediate action was taken to call for medical assistance.

No Action Taken During Emergency

The anonymous tip received by China Press revealed that after the student fainted during the physical education class, no ambulance was called. Instead, the student was given a drink of water and a bun. It was also alleged that the school explained that due to their poor network, it was impossible to find the parent’s contact details.

The lack of immediate assistance during the emergency has raised concerns among parents and the general public regarding the safety measures taken by the school. The incident has also sparked discussions about the importance of having trained medical personnel on school premises to handle emergencies.

Briefing Held by School and Ministry of Education

Following the tragic incident, a briefing was held by the school, and attendees included relevant teachers, representatives of the Ministry of Education, and representatives of the deceased’s relatives. The purpose of the briefing was to discuss the incident and the measures taken by the school to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

During the briefing, it was reported that the school would be conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. The Ministry of Education also stated that they would be working closely with the school to ensure that proper safety measures were in place to prevent any further tragedies from occurring.

Importance of Proper Safety Measures in Schools

The tragedy that occurred in Sitiawan serves as a reminder of the importance of having proper safety measures in schools. Schools must have trained medical personnel on site and ensure that all staff members are aware of emergency procedures. This includes having access to contact information for parents in case of an emergency.

Aside from having proper safety measures in place, schools must also prioritize the health and well-being of their students. Encouraging students to lead healthy lifestyles through regular exercise and nutritious meals is important to prevent medical emergencies from occurring in the first place.

Conclusion

The passing of the 15-year-old student in Sitiawan is a tragedy that should not have happened. It serves as a reminder to all schools to prioritize the safety and well-being of their students. Immediate action must be taken during emergencies, and proper safety measures must be in place to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family of the deceased during this difficult time.

