Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student injured after falling in Pullur dam

Murugan from Vaniyambadi joins a government school in Thiruppur

Murugan, along with his wife Mahalakshmi and son Divakar, had been working as a family in a private business in Thiruppur for the past few years. Recently, Murugan had enrolled his son in a government school near their workplace. Divakar, who is 12-years-old, was studying in the 7th standard in the school.

Murugan and his family hail from the village of Puthukkottai, located near the famous Mariamman temple in Vaniyambadi. They had recently visited the temple during the two-day-long annual festival. After the festivities, they had decided to take a trip to the nearby Pullur check dam in Andhra Pradesh with some friends and family.

Unfortunately, Divakar had drowned in the dam due to a mishap. Murugan and his relatives had quickly rushed Divakar to a hospital without waiting for an ambulance. However, Divakar was declared dead on arrival.

The family was devastated by the loss of their only child. They took the body back to their hometown in Vaniyambadi, where the locals were in shock and mourning. The incident had sparked outrage among the people, and the police were investigating the matter.

The incident had left a deep impact on the family and the community. It had also brought to light the lack of proper medical facilities and ambulance services in rural areas. The family had to rely on private vehicles to take Divakar to the hospital, which had delayed the treatment.

The incident had also prompted Murugan to take a new decision. He had decided to join a government school in Thiruppur as a teacher. He believed that education was the key to development and progress, and that he could make a difference by teaching the children.

Murugan had completed his Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree from a college in Vaniyambadi a few years ago. He had also worked as a temporary teacher in a private school before joining the private business. He had always been passionate about teaching and had wanted to make a career in the field.

Murugan had applied for the post of a teacher in various government schools in Thiruppur. He had appeared for the selection process and had cleared the written test and interview. He had also completed the training program conducted by the government for newly recruited teachers.

Murugan had joined the government school in Thiruppur as a teacher for the 7th standard. He had received a warm welcome from the staff and students. He had also received support and encouragement from his wife and relatives.

Murugan had found solace in teaching and had devoted himself to his new job. He had taken up the responsibility of shaping the young minds and nurturing their talents. He had also become an inspiration to the students and had motivated them to work hard and achieve their dreams.

Murugan had turned his tragedy into a new opportunity. He had shown that one could overcome any setback with determination and resilience. He had also demonstrated that education was not just a means of earning a livelihood but a way of life.

News Source : மாலை மலர்

Source Link :புல்லூர் தடுப்பனையில் மூழ்கி மாணவன் பலி/