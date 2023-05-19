Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Jumps to Death on Interstate 293 at Southside Middle School

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Manchester New Hampshire Suicide: Southside Middle School Student Jumps To Death At Interstate 293

A person leapt or fell from the Huse Road overpass on Wednesday afternoon, causing several hours of heavy traffic on Interstate 293.

Eye Witness Account

A passing motorist claimed to have seen someone fall from the overpass or even jump from it. The guy had suffered major traumatic injuries after being struck by a car on the highway below, according to scanner reports. According to other social media posts, the person passed away.

The Victim

The person engaged was a youth, according to numerous postings on social media.

School Announcement

The untimely death of a youngster was announced to district families in an email by Manchester school administrators on Wednesday night.

Investigations

Investigations are still ongoing.

Conclusion

The tragic incident has left the community in shock and mourning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time.

