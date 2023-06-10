Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Killed by Abdominal Pain

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Thiruvennainallur: A Place of Historical Significance

Thiruvennainallur is a small village located in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. This place is known for its historical significance and rich cultural heritage. Thiruvennainallur is home to several temples, including the famous Thiruvennainallur Mahalinga Swamy temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The Story of Thiruvennainallur Mahalinga Swamy Temple

The Thiruvennainallur Mahalinga Swamy temple is a popular attraction for tourists and pilgrims alike. The temple is believed to have been built in the 9th century by the Chola dynasty. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is famous for its magnificent architecture and intricate carvings.

According to legend, a group of sages once performed a Yagna (sacred ritual) in this place. However, they were disturbed by a demon named Mahishasura, who tried to disrupt the Yagna. The sages prayed to Lord Shiva for help, and he appeared before them in the form of a Lingam (a symbolic representation of Lord Shiva). The Lingam is said to have radiated a bright light, which drove away the demon and restored peace to the area.

The sages were so grateful to Lord Shiva that they built a temple in his honor at the spot where the Lingam appeared. The temple is known as the Thiruvennainallur Mahalinga Swamy temple, and it is believed that the Lingam is still present inside the temple.

The Importance of Thiruvennainallur Mahalinga Swamy Temple

The Thiruvennainallur Mahalinga Swamy temple is an important place of worship for Hindus. The temple attracts thousands of devotees every year, especially during the Maha Shivaratri festival. During this festival, devotees fast and offer prayers to Lord Shiva throughout the night.

Apart from its religious significance, the temple is also known for its architectural beauty. The temple is built in the Dravidian style of architecture and is adorned with intricate carvings and sculptures. The temple has a large gopuram (gateway tower) and several smaller shrines dedicated to other deities.

The Temple Tank

In addition to the temple, Thiruvennainallur is also home to a large temple tank. The tank is believed to have been built during the Chola dynasty and is considered to be one of the largest temple tanks in Tamil Nadu. The tank is fed by several natural springs and is used for ritual bathing and other religious activities.

The tank is also home to several species of fish, which are considered to be sacred. It is believed that feeding the fish in the tank brings good luck and blessings from the gods. The tank is surrounded by lush greenery and is a popular spot for picnics and other recreational activities.

Conclusion

Thiruvennainallur is a place of immense historical and cultural significance. The village is home to several temples, including the famous Thiruvennainallur Mahalinga Swamy temple. The temple is not only an important place of worship but also a masterpiece of Dravidian architecture. The temple tank is another attraction that draws tourists and pilgrims to this beautiful village. Thiruvennainallur is a must-visit destination for anyone interested in exploring the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu.

Vayitril valiyaal maanavi tharkolai news Recent incidents of student killings in Tamil Nadu Safety measures for students in schools and colleges Causes of violence against students in educational institutions Legal actions taken against perpetrators of student killings in Tamil Nadu

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :வயிற்று வலியால் மாணவி தற்கொலை/