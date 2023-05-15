Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student killed in Kallur district

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Thiruvalangadu: A Historical and Religious Destination in R.K. Pettai Village

Introduction

Thiruvalangadu is a small town in the Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, India. It is located in the R.K. Pettai Village and is known for its rich cultural and religious heritage. The town is famous for its Sri Vadaranyeswarar Temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and is considered to be one of the most significant temples in South India.

Historical Importance of Thiruvalangadu

Thiruvalangadu has a rich history, dating back to the Chola dynasty. The town was once a major trading center and was known for its flourishing textile industry. The town was also a center of learning, with several schools and colleges.

The Sri Vadaranyeswarar Temple is an ancient temple, and its history can be traced back to the 7th century AD. The temple was built by the Chola king, Kulothunga Chola II, and has undergone several renovations over the centuries. The temple is a fine example of Dravidian architecture and is considered to be one of the most beautiful temples in Tamil Nadu.

Religious Significance of Thiruvalangadu

Thiruvalangadu is an important religious destination for Hindus, and the Sri Vadaranyeswarar Temple is a major attraction. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and is believed to have been built on the spot where Lord Shiva appeared to the sage, Valmiki. The temple is also associated with the legend of Markandeya, a devotee of Lord Shiva, who was saved by the Lord from the clutches of death.

The temple has several significant features, including a huge Nandi statue, a beautiful gopuram, and a beautiful pond. The pond is known as the Surya Pushkarini, and it is believed that taking a dip in the pond can cure various ailments.

Festivals at Thiruvalangadu

Thiruvalangadu is famous for its festivals, which are celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm. The most important festival celebrated at the Sri Vadaranyeswarar Temple is the Maha Shivaratri festival, which is celebrated in February or March every year. The festival is celebrated for three days, and on the final day, devotees offer milk, honey, and flowers to Lord Shiva.

Other important festivals celebrated at the temple include Navaratri, Diwali, and Pongal. During these festivals, the temple is decorated with lights and flowers, and devotees from all over Tamil Nadu come to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Tourism at Thiruvalangadu

Thiruvalangadu is an important tourist destination, and the Sri Vadaranyeswarar Temple is the major attraction. The temple is visited by thousands of devotees every year, and the town is famous for its rich cultural and religious heritage.

Apart from the temple, there are several other places of interest in Thiruvalangadu, including the Thirunallar Saneeswara Temple, the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, and the Nandi Statue. The town is also known for its scenic beauty, with several lakes and waterfalls in the surrounding areas.

Conclusion

Thiruvalangadu is a small town in Tamil Nadu, but it is rich in history and culture. The town is famous for its Sri Vadaranyeswarar Temple, which is an important religious destination for Hindus. The temple is associated with several legends and is considered to be one of the most beautiful temples in South India. Thiruvalangadu is also an important tourist destination, and the town is known for its scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage.

கல்லுாரி விடுதியில் மாணவன் பலி கல்லுாரி வாழ்க்கை சாதனைகள் கல்லுாரி மாணவர் பாதுகாப்பு சட்டம் கல்லுாரி மாணவர் வாழ்க்கைத் தொடர்புகள் கல்லுாரி மாணவர் பலி நீக்குதல் நிதியம்.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :கல்லுாரி விடுதியில் மாணவன் தற்கொலை- Dinamalar/