Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Killed in Loader Collision in Auraiya News

Police Officer’s Son Dies in Loader Accident in Gasipur Muhammadabad

On Sunday afternoon, the son of a police officer from Gasipur Muhammadabad in the Thana region was killed in a loader accident. The victim’s family rushed him to the hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead. The deceased, Ankit, had passed his high school exams this year.

The Victim’s Details

Shiv Pratap Itawa, a resident of Gasipur Muhammadabad, is currently stationed in Bakewar. He resides in a house located in the police line with his family. His son Ankit had passed his UP Board high school exams this year. On Sunday afternoon, around 11 am, Ankit left his home to go to the market.

The Accident

As he was walking on the road, a speeding loader hit him. The impact of the accident was so strong that Ankit was thrown several feet away, and he sustained severe injuries. The driver of the loader fled the scene immediately after the accident. Ankit’s family members rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

The Aftermath

After the post-mortem, the family took the deceased’s body to their native village. The news of Ankit’s death shocked the entire village, and his mother Radha Devi was inconsolable. Ankit was the youngest among his three siblings. The police have launched an investigation into the accident and are searching for the driver of the loader.

