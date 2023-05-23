Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Killed in Violent Incident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Uthiramerur: A Historical Town

Uthiramerur is a town located in the Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu, India. It is known for its rich history and cultural significance. The town is situated near Edamacherry village, which is a part of the Salavakkam panchayat. The town is named after the Uthiramerur temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

History of Uthiramerur

The history of Uthiramerur dates back to the 9th century AD. It was ruled by the Pallava dynasty and later by the Chola dynasty. The town was known for its administrative system, which was called the Uthiramerur inscription. This inscription is considered to be one of the earliest examples of a constitution in the world. It laid out the rules and regulations for the administration of the town and was written in Tamil language.

The town was also known for its agriculture and trade. It was a major center for the production of rice and other crops. The town was also a hub for trade between the inland regions and the coastal areas. The town was well-connected to the other parts of the region through a network of roads and waterways.

Uthiramerur Today

Today, Uthiramerur is a thriving town with a rich cultural heritage. It is home to many temples and other historical monuments that attract tourists from all over the world. The town is also known for its traditional art forms like Bharatanatyam, Carnatic music, and Koothu.

The town is also known for its educational institutions. The Uthiramerur Government Higher Secondary School is one of the oldest and most reputed schools in the region. It offers education up to the 12th standard and has produced many scholars and leaders over the years.

Salavakkam Panchayat and Edamacherry Village

The Salavakkam panchayat is a group of villages that includes Uthiramerur and Edamacherry. The panchayat is known for its scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage. Edamacherry is a small village located near Uthiramerur. It is known for its agriculture and traditional handicrafts. The village is also known for its beautiful landscapes and natural beauty.

Munusamy and his Daughter Surya

Munusamy is a resident of Edamacherry village. He is a farmer and a proud father of his daughter Surya. Surya is 19 years old and is studying in the 11th standard at the Uthiramerur Government Higher Secondary School. She is a bright student and dreams of becoming a doctor one day.

Munusamy is proud of his daughter and works hard to support her education. He believes that education is the key to a better future and wants his daughter to have the best education possible. He hopes that one day she will become a doctor and help the people of her village and town.

Conclusion

Uthiramerur is a town with a rich history and cultural heritage. It is known for its temples, monuments, and traditional art forms. The town is also a hub for education and trade. The Salavakkam panchayat and Edamacherry village add to the charm and beauty of the town. Munusamy and his daughter Surya are an example of the hardworking and ambitious people of the town. Uthiramerur is a town that is full of hope and promise for the future.

School student murder Student violence in schools Preventing school violence School safety measures Student mental health awareness

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :மாணவி தற்கொலை/