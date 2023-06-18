Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Killed on Birthday

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Failure in Semester Exams: A Devastating Blow for Students

Introduction

The pressure of performing well in exams is immense, especially in the case of college students. The fear of failure can be overwhelming, and when it does happen, it can be a devastating blow. Recently, a college student in Nellai failed in her semester exams, which led to a tragic incident on her birthday. This incident highlights the need for support and guidance for students who face failure.

The Tragic Incident

The college student from Nellai, who failed her semester exams, committed suicide on her birthday. She was found hanging in her room, and it was later revealed that she had been depressed and had been struggling to cope with the pressure of her studies. Her parents, who were shocked and devastated, revealed that she had not shared her struggles with them, and they were not aware of her mental state.

The Impact of Failure on Students

The impact of failure on students can be profound. It can lead to a loss of confidence, self-esteem, and motivation. It can also cause mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. The pressure to succeed in exams can be overwhelming, and when students fail, they may feel like they have let themselves and their families down. This can be a difficult burden to bear, especially for young adults who are still developing their sense of identity.

The Importance of Support and Guidance

The tragic incident in Nellai highlights the importance of support and guidance for students who face failure. Students need to know that it is okay to fail, and that failure is a part of the learning process. They need to be encouraged to seek help when they are struggling, and to have access to resources that can support their mental health and well-being.

Colleges and universities have a responsibility to provide students with the necessary support and guidance. This can include academic support services, counseling services, and mental health resources. It is also important for colleges and universities to create a culture of openness and support, where students feel comfortable talking about their struggles and seeking help when needed.

The Role of Parents

Parents also have a crucial role to play in supporting their children. They need to create a safe and supportive environment where their children feel comfortable talking about their struggles. They should be aware of the pressures that their children are facing, and provide them with emotional support and encouragement.

Parents also need to be aware of the signs of mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety, and seek professional help when needed. It is important for parents to understand that mental health issues are not a sign of weakness, and that seeking help is a sign of strength.

Conclusion

The tragic incident in Nellai is a stark reminder of the impact that failure can have on students. It highlights the need for support and guidance for students who face failure, and the importance of creating a culture of openness and support. Colleges and universities, as well as parents, have a crucial role to play in supporting students and ensuring their well-being. It is important for all stakeholders to work together to create a safe and supportive environment where students can thrive.

College student murdered on birthday Campus violence on students’ birthdays Birthday celebration turns deadly on college campus Murder on campus: student killed on birthday Violence against college students on their birthdays

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :பிறந்த நாளில் கல்லூரி மாணவி தூக்குப்போட்டு தற்கொலை/