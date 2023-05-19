Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Kills Friend and Self in Greater Noida University

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy struck the Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida on Thursday when a 21-year-old Bachelor of Arts student was shot dead by her classmate before he committed suicide. The incident took place around 1.30 pm and the cause of the murder-suicide is yet to be determined. The students knew each other well and had been good friends, but had some disputes of late. The accused, Anuj Singh, a third-year sociology (BA) student, shot the woman student with a pistol after they met outside the dining hall of the university. He then rushed to his room in the boys’ hostel of the university where he shot himself dead. The woman was taken to a private hospital, where she was declared brought dead by doctors. Singh hailed from Amroha district, while the other student was identified as Sneha Chaurasia of Kanpur.

The Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence said it was deeply saddened and pained at the unfortunate loss of lives. “The matter is currently under investigation by authorities and we are closely monitoring the situation. All other residents of the campus are safe. Our utmost priority is the safety and well-being of our students, employees, and the entire community,” it said in a statement. “We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation. Our deep and heartfelt condolences go out to the affected families and we are supporting them in every way possible at this difficult time,” it added.

The incident has once again brought to the fore the need for better mental health facilities in educational institutions. According to a study conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO), India has one of the highest suicide rates in the world, with an estimated 2.5 lakh people committing suicide every year. The study also found that suicide is the leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds globally.

Educational institutions need to have adequate mental health counseling services to help students cope with the stress and pressure of academic life. There should be a system in place to identify students who may be at risk of depression, anxiety, or other mental health issues, and provide them with the necessary support and resources. Students should be encouraged to seek help when they are feeling overwhelmed or stressed.

Parents and teachers also have a crucial role to play in promoting the mental health and well-being of students. They should be aware of the signs of mental health issues and be proactive in providing support and guidance to students. Communication and open dialogue are key to addressing mental health issues and preventing tragic incidents like the one that occurred at the Shiv Nadar University.

In conclusion, the murder-suicide at the Shiv Nadar University is a tragic reminder of the need for better mental health facilities in educational institutions. Students should have access to counseling services and support systems to help them cope with the pressures of academic life. Parents and teachers should be proactive in promoting the mental health and well-being of students. It is time for us to start taking mental health seriously and work towards creating a safe and supportive environment for our young people.

1. Greater Noida University shooting

2. Campus violence in India

3. Mental health and gun violence

4. Gun control laws in India

5. Impact of gun violence on university communities

News Source : Rohit

Source Link :BA Student Shoots Friend Dead at Greater Noida University, Kills Self/