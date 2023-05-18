Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Kills Friend, Commits Suicide at Greater Noida Uni

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Shiv Nadar University Campus as Student Kills Classmate Before Committing Suicide

On May 18, a shocking incident took place on the campus of Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida, as a Bachelor of Arts student was shot dead by her classmate before he killed himself. The incident took place around 1.30 pm and both the students were aged around 21 years. The cause of the murder-suicide is yet to be ascertained.

The Details of the Incident

The accused, identified as Anuj Singh, was a third-year sociology (BA) student. According to the police, Singh and the victim, Sneha Chaurasia, were good friends but had some disputes of late. On the day of the incident, they met outside the dining hall of the university where they were seen talking and hugging. After the meeting, Singh shot Chaurasia with a pistol and rushed to his room in the boys’ hostel of the university where he shot himself dead.

Police Investigation and Statements

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said that the woman was taken to a private hospital, where she was declared brought dead by doctors. The relatives of the duo were informed and they reached Greater Noida by evening. Police teams have secured the incident spots for forensic examination.

University’s Response

The Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence expressed its grief and sadness at the tragic loss of lives. The matter is currently under investigation by authorities and the university is closely monitoring the situation. The safety and well-being of the students, employees, and the entire community is the utmost priority. The university is fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation. The university expressed its condolences to the affected families and is supporting them in every way possible during this difficult time.

Conclusion

The incident has sent shock waves across the country and raised questions about the safety and security of students on university campuses. The cause of the dispute between the two students that led to this tragedy is yet to be ascertained. The incident highlights the need for universities to have a robust system in place to identify and address conflicts among students before they escalate to such violent outcomes. The entire community is mourning the loss of these young lives and hoping for justice to be served.

News Source : PTI

Source Link :Student shoots friend dead at Greater Noida university kills self/