Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Loan Beneficiaries Commit Suicide Abroad

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

ASUU Urges Nigerian Government to Offer Grants Instead of Student Loans

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged the President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government to offer grants to Nigerian students instead of the student loan initiative. The academic union asserted that beneficiaries of student loans in other countries commit suicide as a result of debts, hence should be discouraged in Nigeria.

The Student Loan Initiative

Naija News recalls that the federal government announced a few days ago that interest-free loans would be offered to students to enable them to pay for their tuition fees and other school needs and repay years after school provided the beneficiary has a paying job.

The loan repayment starts two years after the beneficiary completes the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and is already working.

ASUU’s Position

During an interview with Channels Television, ASUU National President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said: “This would have been better if we are giving it to those set of students who are very poor, it should be called a grant, not a loan.

“It should be called a grant since it is coming from the Federation Account and not that (after) these people have accessed it and when they are graduating, they have heavy loads behind them, and within two years, if they don’t pay, they go to jail.”

Osodeke said the policy is not sustainable.

The ASUU president said: “The idea of student loans came in 1972 and it was in a bank established. People who took loans never paid.

“In 1994, 1993, the military enacted Decree 50 also set up a Students’ Loan Board. The National Assembly domesticated it in 2004 and within a year, it went off. The money disappeared. We want to see how this one will be different.”

ASUU President also said the conditions for the loan are not practicable. He said more than 90% of students won’t meet the requirements to access the loan.

“We, as a union also did research of countries all over the world, of people who have benefited from this loan, they were committing suicide.

“Recently, (President Joe) Biden is trying to pay back the bank loans of some who borrowed in the US,” he said.

While calling on the President to take another look at the new law, Osodeke also asked him to probe the activities of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

He alleged that the fund had been colonised with “interests all over the place”, adding that whoever had stolen money should be identified and punished.

Conclusion

The call by ASUU for the Nigerian government to offer grants instead of student loans is one that reflects their concern for the welfare of students. It remains to be seen if the government would heed their advice and make changes to the policy.

Student loan debt and suicide Mental health and student loans Financial stress and suicide Student loan forgiveness and mental health International student loan debt and suicide rates

News Source : Naija News

Source Link :Beneficiaries Of Student Loan Commit Suicide In Other Countries – ASUU/