Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Loan Beneficiaries Committing Suicide, ASUU Reports

ASUU Urges Federal Government to Convert Student Loan Act to Grant

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the federal government to convert the student loan act to a grant. Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU president, made the call during an interview on Channels Television on Monday. He stated that the government should have considered a collective bargain from all sides before signing the bill into law.

Unsustainable Loan Conditions

Osodeke argued that the condition of the loan is not sustainable, adding that beneficiaries of similar initiatives in other countries were committing suicide due to the debts incurred. However, TheCable is not able to independently verify this claim made by the ASUU president.

The student loan bill was signed into law on June 12 by President Bola Tinubu. The bill, sponsored by Femi Gbajabiamila, the immediate past speaker of the House of Representatives, aims to provide financial assistance to poor Nigerians to fund their education. Beneficiaries of the loan will commence repayment after two years of completing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Inaccessibility of Loans to Poor Students

According to the ASUU president, 90 percent of Nigerian students will not be able to meet the “stringent requirements” to access and repay the loan. He believes that it would have been better if the loan was granted to those who are very poor, rather than being called a loan. He argues that since the funds are coming from the federation account, it should be called a grant, so that people can have access without the fear of repayment.

Osodeke also pointed out that the law requires beneficiaries to have two guarantors who are level 12 officers in civil service or a lawyer of 10 years. He questioned how many people from villages have access to such calibers of people and how many Nigerians would want to stand as guarantors if they know they would go to jail if the beneficiaries do not pay.

History of Student Loans in Nigeria

According to Osodeke, the idea of student loans in Nigeria came in 1972, and it was established in a bank. However, people who took loans never paid. In 1994, the military enacted Decree 50 and set up a students’ loan board. The National Assembly domesticated it in 2004, but within a year, it disappeared, and the money was not accounted for. ASUU conducted research on countries worldwide whose citizens have benefited from student loans, and it was discovered that some were committing suicide.

Alternative Means of Funding Education

Osodeke advised that it is better to look for alternative means of funding education than to encumber students whose parents earn N30,000 a month with a loan. He suggested that the government should consider funding education from the federation account and also urged the government to implement a collective bargain from all sides.

Conclusion

The ASUU president’s call for the conversion of student loans to grants is not new, as it has been suggested by several stakeholders in the education sector. However, the federal government has yet to respond to these calls. It remains to be seen if the government will consider the collective bargain from all sides and convert the loans to grants.

