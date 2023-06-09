Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Murdered Near Nangavalli: Chennai Parents Protest

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chennai Student Murdered After Protesting Against Admission Issue

In a shocking incident, a Plus-2 student was murdered in Chennai after she protested against the admission issue. The victim, identified as Ramya, was a resident of Choolaimedu and was studying in a private school in the city. She was allegedly killed by a group of men who were against her protests.

The Admission Issue

The admission issue has been a major concern for students and parents in Chennai. Many private schools in the city have been accused of collecting exorbitant fees and indulging in malpractices during the admission process. The issue has been raised by many students and parents, but the authorities have failed to take any action against the schools.

Ramya was one of the students who had been fighting against the admission issue. She had been vocal about the malpractices of the schools and had even filed a complaint with the education department. However, her protests were met with resistance from a group of people who were allegedly associated with the schools.

The Murder

On the day of the incident, Ramya was returning home from school when she was attacked by a group of men. The attackers allegedly stabbed her multiple times, causing her to die on the spot. The incident took place in broad daylight and was witnessed by many people, but no one came forward to help the victim.

The police were informed about the incident and they rushed to the spot. The attackers had fled by then, but the police were able to identify them with the help of eyewitnesses. The police have arrested three men in connection with the murder and are currently investigating the case.

The Aftermath

The murder of Ramya has sent shockwaves across Chennai and has sparked protests against the admission issue. Many students and parents have come forward to express their solidarity with Ramya and are demanding justice for her. The education department has also promised to take strict action against the schools involved in malpractices.

The incident has also raised questions about the safety of students in Chennai. Many people have criticized the lack of security measures in schools and have demanded that the authorities take immediate steps to ensure the safety of students.

The Way Forward

The murder of Ramya is a tragic incident that highlights the need for stricter measures to be taken to ensure the safety of students in Chennai. The authorities must take immediate steps to address the issues raised by the students and parents and ensure that the malpractices in schools are stopped.

It is also important that the police and the judiciary take strict action against the perpetrators of such crimes. The punishment must be severe enough to act as a deterrent for others who might be tempted to indulge in such activities.

Finally, it is up to the citizens of Chennai to come forward and raise their voice against such crimes. We must all stand in solidarity with the victims and demand justice for them. Only then can we hope to create a society where our children can study and grow in a safe and secure environment.

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :சென்னையில் படிக்க பெற்றோர் எதிர்ப்பு: பிளஸ்-2 மாணவி தற்கொலை-நங்கவள்ளி அருகே சோகம்/