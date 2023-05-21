Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Student of Parulog Elementary School Passes Away: Fricia Tayag”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Fricia Tayag Obituary: Remembering a Beloved Student

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Fricia Ann Tayag, a much-loved student, and active member of our school community. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.

A Life Well-Lived

Fricia Ann Tayag was an exceptional student who spent a significant amount of time as a part of our school community. She was an active member of various clubs and organizations and always had a positive attitude that inspired those around her.

Her dedication to her studies and passion for learning made her a role model for her peers. Fricia’s kind heart and infectious smile will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Remembering Fricia

As we mourn the loss of Fricia, we celebrate her life and the impact she had on our school community. Her memory will live on through the countless lives she touched and the positive influence she had on those around her.

We encourage everyone who knew Fricia to take a moment to remember her and the joy she brought into our lives.

Our Thoughts and Prayers

To the family and friends of Fricia, we extend our deepest sympathies. We know that no words can ease the pain of losing a loved one, but we want you to know that we are thinking of you during this difficult time.

May you find comfort in the memories of Fricia and the knowledge that she will always be remembered as a cherished member of our school community.

Fly High, Fricia

Though Fricia may no longer be with us, her spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. We take comfort in knowing that she is now free from the pain and suffering she endured.

As we say goodbye to Fricia, we offer our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers to her family and friends. May you find comfort in the love and support of those around you during this difficult time.

Conclusion

Fricia Ann Tayag will be deeply missed by all who knew her. We are grateful for the time we had with her and the impact she had on our school community.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends as they navigate this difficult time. We hope that they can find comfort in knowing that Fricia will always be remembered as a beloved member of our school community.

