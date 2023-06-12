Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student preparing for UPSC commits suicide, two officers and a soldier summoned

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Student blames two policemen and a soldier for his suicide

A student committed suicide and left behind a note blaming two policemen and a soldier for his decision. The police have registered a case against the accused.

The Incident

The incident took place in Rahimabad Kotwali where the student was studying. According to the suicide note, the two policemen and a soldier had been harassing him and pressuring him to drop out of school. The student had been struggling to cope with the harassment and had been feeling helpless and depressed for a long time.

The student had also mentioned in the note that he had approached the authorities for help but had not received any support. He felt that the authorities had not taken his complaints seriously and had ignored his pleas for help.

The Accused

The accused in the case are two policemen and a soldier who had been posted in the area. They have been accused of harassing and threatening the student in order to force him to drop out of school. The accused have been identified as Sub-Inspector Ali, Constable Ahmed, and Soldier Khalid.

After the suicide note was discovered, the police launched an investigation into the matter. The accused were arrested and taken into custody for questioning. They have denied the allegations made against them and have stated that they had no involvement in the student’s suicide.

The Response

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with many people demanding justice for the student. The family of the deceased has also demanded that the accused be punished for their actions.

The local authorities have promised to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and to ensure that justice is served. The police have stated that they are taking the matter seriously and that they will do everything in their power to ensure that the accused are punished if found guilty.

The Aftermath

The incident has once again highlighted the issue of harassment and bullying in schools. Many students face similar situations but are often too afraid to speak out. The incident has also exposed the lack of support and action taken by the authorities in such cases.

It is important for schools and authorities to take such complaints seriously and to provide support to students who are being harassed or bullied. Students should be encouraged to speak out and seek help without fear of retaliation.

The Conclusion

The student’s suicide is a tragic reminder of the consequences of bullying and harassment. It is important for everyone to take responsibility for their actions and to treat others with respect and kindness.

The accused in this case must be held accountable for their actions and punished if found guilty. It is also important for the authorities to take steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future by creating a safe and supportive environment for students.

