Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student shares experience with supplementary exam.

Digital Desk, Amravati/Chhindwara: A twelfth-grade student from the Amravati police station area committed suicide by jumping into a well on Friday afternoon. During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the student had failed in two subjects and had to appear for supplementary exams. Since the announcement of the results, the student had been distressed, which may have led to her suicide. The police are conducting an investigation into the matter.

According to the police, the results for the twelfth-grade exams were declared on Thursday. The 17-year-old student had failed in two subjects and had to appear for supplementary exams. After the announcement of the results, the student was reportedly under a lot of stress and was visibly upset. On Friday afternoon, around two o’clock, the student left home and did not return. Her family members began to worry when she did not return even after a long time.

During the search, her chappals and dupatta were found near the well behind their house. The girl was later found in the well and was rescued by the locals. She was rushed to the hospital in an 108 ambulance, but she was declared dead on arrival. The police have registered a case of suicide and are investigating the matter.

The incident has once again brought to light the issue of students under pressure due to exams and results. The pressure to perform well and excel in academics is at an all-time high, and students often find it difficult to cope with the stress. The COVID-19 pandemic has only added to the stress, with students having to prepare for exams amidst the uncertainty and disruption caused by the pandemic.

It is essential that parents, teachers, and authorities take steps to address the mental health issues faced by students. It is crucial to provide them with support and guidance to help them cope with the stress and pressure of exams. Schools and colleges should have counselling services and helplines that students can reach out to in case of any issues.

In conclusion, the suicide of the student is a tragic incident that highlights the need for mental health support for students. The pressure to perform well in exams and the fear of failure can have a severe impact on a student’s mental health. It is essential that students are provided with the necessary support and guidance to help them cope with the stress and pressure of exams. The authorities should take this issue seriously and take steps to address it to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : Sanjana Namdev

Source Link :परीक्षा में सप्लीमेंट्री आने पर छात्रा ने दी जान/