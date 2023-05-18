Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Shoots Friend and Commits Suicide at University in Greater Noida

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shocking Incident: Student Shoots Woman Friend Before Killing Himself in Greater Noida University

A tragic incident took place on Thursday afternoon at the Shiv Nadar University in Dadri police station area of Greater Noida. A 21-year-old student, identified as Anuj Singh, allegedly shot his woman friend with a pistol before rushing to his room in the boys’ hostel where he shot himself dead. The woman student was taken to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Details of the Incident

According to the police spokesperson, the incident took place at around 1:30 pm outside the dining hall of the university where the two students were seen talking and hugging. They were both aged around 21 years and knew each other well, but the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said that the students were good friends but had some disputes of late. The relatives of the duo have been informed and police teams have secured the incident spots for forensic examination.

University’s Response

The Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence released a statement expressing their deep sadness and pain at the unfortunate loss of lives. The institution is closely monitoring the situation and fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation. They also added that the safety and well-being of their students, employees, and the entire community are their utmost priority.

The statement read, “Our deep and heartfelt condolences go out to the affected families and we are supporting them in every way possible at this difficult time.”

Conclusion

This incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health and conflict resolution. It is necessary to create a safe and supportive environment for students to address their problems and seek help when needed. The concerned authorities must take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : ThePrint

Source Link :Student shoots friend dead at Greater Noida university, kills self – ThePrint – PTIFeed/