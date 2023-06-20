Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student strangled by rope, dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes as 12-Year-Old Student Passes Away in Kattapana, Idukki

A devastating incident occurred in the Idukki district of Kerala, as a 12-year-old student lost his life in Chembakappara, Kattapana. Jish, a seventh-grade student, was found dead at his home, with a pencil stuck in his throat. The incident took place in the evening, after Jish returned home from school.

Jish was a brilliant student and had been pursuing his studies at the Holy Family School in Kattapana. He was a resident of Chembakappara, which is located in the Idukki district. Jish had been a healthy child, but unfortunately, he had not been attending school for the past few days due to an illness. His condition had worsened in the past few days, and he had been advised by the doctor to take rest at home.

On the day of the incident, Jish returned home from school, and unfortunately, his family members had left the house for some work. When they returned home, they found Jish lying dead on the floor with a pencil stuck in his throat. The family members were shocked and immediately informed the police.

Upon investigation, it was found that Jish had been playing with a pencil and accidentally swallowed it, which led to his death. The incident has left his family and the entire community in a state of shock and despair.

Jish’s parents have been inconsolable since the incident. They expressed their grief and shock, stating that Jish was a bright student and had a promising future ahead of him. They also urged parents to be more vigilant and take extra care of their children, especially when they are not well.

The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of children at home, especially when parents are not around. It is important to take safety measures and ensure that children are not left unattended, especially when they are not well.

The local police have launched an investigation into the incident and are questioning the family members and neighbors. They have also urged parents to keep a close eye on their children and take necessary precautions to avoid such incidents in the future.

Jish’s untimely death has left a void in the hearts of his family and friends. He was a bright child with a promising future ahead of him, and his loss is a great loss to the community. The incident serves as a reminder to all parents to be more vigilant and take necessary safety measures to ensure the safety of their children.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :A student died after being strangled by a rope | கயிறு கழுத்தில் இறுகி மாணவர் பலி/