Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Suicide: A Tragic Incident in School

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

School Girl Commits Suicide: The Tragic Incident in Dindigul

On June 16, 2023, a schoolgirl in Dindigul committed suicide by hanging herself in her room. The victim, identified as Kogila, was a 12th-grade student at a private school in the city. Her father, Thiagarajan, works at a printing press in the town.

According to reports, Kogila returned home from school yesterday evening and went straight to her room. Later, when her family members tried to call her for dinner, she did not respond. Worried, they went to her room and found her hanging from the ceiling fan. They immediately rushed her to the hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case of suicide and are investigating the matter. The reason behind Kogila’s extreme step is not yet clear. However, her family members have claimed that she was under a lot of stress due to the upcoming board exams.

Kogila’s death has shocked the entire community, and her classmates and teachers are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. The school authorities have expressed their deep condolences to the family and have promised to provide all necessary support to them.

Suicide among students is a growing concern in India. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, 10,159 students committed suicide in 2022. The reasons for suicide among students are varied, including academic pressure, family problems, relationship issues, mental health issues, and financial problems.

In recent years, the government and non-governmental organizations have taken several initiatives to address the problem of student suicide. The government has launched the “Manodarpan” program to provide psychological support to students, and many NGOs are working to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.

However, more needs to be done to address this issue. Schools and colleges must create a supportive environment for students and provide them with adequate counseling and support services. Parents must also be more aware of their children’s mental health and provide them with a safe and nurturing environment.

In conclusion, the tragic incident in Dindigul is a stark reminder of the need to address the problem of student suicide in India. It is time for all stakeholders, including the government, schools, parents, and civil society, to come together to create a safe and supportive environment for students and prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

Teenage suicide Mental health in schools Bullying and suicide Suicide prevention for students Coping with student suicide

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :School girl suicide | பள்ளி மாணவி தற்கொலை/