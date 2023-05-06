Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Suicide: Alarming Trend in Education System

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Suresh, a First-Year Student of T. Sindhu College

Suresh, the son of a temple priest, who recently joined T. Sindhu College as a first-year student, was found dead at his home in Kundaalishwari temple premises. The 18-year-old was known for his stylish haircuts and his parents were proud of his achievements. However, Suresh was found in a critical condition yesterday, and he passed away before he could be taken to the hospital. The police are investigating the case.

Background Information

Suresh was a bright student who joined T. Sindhu College in the current academic year. He was from a humble background, and his parents were temple priests at Kundaalishwari temple. Suresh was known for his stylish haircuts and was often praised by his friends for his looks. However, his good looks were not enough to save him from an untimely death.

According to his parents, Suresh was in a good mood when he left for college yesterday morning. However, they were shocked to find him in a critical condition when they returned home in the evening. They rushed him to the hospital, but unfortunately, he passed away before he could be treated.

The Investigation

The police are investigating the case and have questioned Suresh’s parents, friends, and classmates. They have also taken samples from the body and sent them for forensic analysis. The police suspect that Suresh might have consumed something poisonous, but they are waiting for the forensic report to confirm their suspicions.

Meanwhile, the college authorities have expressed their condolences to Suresh’s family and have assured that they will extend all possible help to the police in their investigation.

The Aftermath

The tragic death of Suresh has left his family, friends, and classmates in shock. His classmates are finding it hard to come to terms with his sudden death. They have described him as a jovial person who was always ready to help others. His parents are devastated, and they are struggling to cope with their loss.

The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of students on college campuses. The college authorities have been urged to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of their students. The police have also advised students to be cautious and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Conclusion

The untimely death of Suresh has left a void in the lives of those who knew him. His family, friends, and the college authorities are mourning his loss and are doing everything they can to assist the police in their investigation. The incident serves as a reminder of the need for greater vigilance and safety measures on college campuses.

