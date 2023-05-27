Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Suicide: Relationship Pressure and Academic Stress

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Incident: Lover’s Condition Was to Pass Higher Secondary, but She Failed

Ashar’s father is a rickshaw driver, and their family’s financial situation is not good. Among his three daughters, Asha was the eldest, and she was educated despite the financial difficulties. She did not have any home tutor, but she managed to study on her own. Recently, on Facebook, she met a young man named Bishwajit Basak, and they fell in love.

Their relationship progressed, and Bishwajit put pressure on Asha to pass her Higher Secondary exams. He told her that if she could not pass, he would end their relationship. However, after failing the exam, Asha was under mental pressure.

According to the family’s sources, on Thursday afternoon, Asha attempted suicide by cutting her wrist and hanging herself. She was taken to Jolpaiguri Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. On Friday afternoon, after the post-mortem, the police handed over her body to the family. That night, the family filed a complaint against Bishwajit Basak at Kotwali Police Station in Jolpaiguri.

PC Moli Sen, Asha’s sister, said, “After the results were announced on Wednesday, Asha was mentally broken. Meanwhile, my brother saw another girl’s photo on Bishwajit’s status and asked him who she was. Bishwajit did not answer, and my brother told him that he would no longer maintain any relationship with him. Then this incident happened.”

The police have started an investigation based on the complaint filed by the family. IC Arghya Sarkar of the Kotwali police station said that a case had been registered under a specific section of the law, and the investigation was ongoing.

This is a tragic incident that highlights the importance of mental health and the pressure that students face to perform well academically. It is essential to prioritize mental health and to support students who may struggle with academic pressure.

Mental Health Academic Pressure Relationship Issues Depression Suicide Prevention

News Source : The News Nest

Source Link :Student suicide: উচ্চ মাধ্যমিকে ফেল করলেই ব্রেক আপ, প্রেমিকের শর্ত পূরণ করতে না পারায় আত্মঘাতী ছাত্রী/