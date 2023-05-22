Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Suicide Sparks Outrage Against Bullying

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Student Commits Suicide in Thiruvananthapuram

A tragic incident has taken place in the Chirayinkeezhu area of Thiruvananthapuram where a student of Sharada Vilasam Girls Higher Secondary School, Rakhi Shree (Devu), committed suicide by hanging herself in the bathroom of her house. The incident took place just a day after she received the news that she had passed all subjects in the SSLC exams with flying colors.

The Background

The victim was the daughter of Rajeev and Shreevidya, residing in Koonathalloor Panchayath in Chirayinkeezhu. She was a bright student who had recently appeared for her SSLC exams and was waiting for the results. However, her parents allege that she had been under severe mental stress owing to the pressure to perform well in the exams.

According to reports, the victim’s father had given her a mobile phone as a gift after the exams. However, the family suspects that she had been chatting with someone on the phone, which could have led to her taking the extreme step. The police have initiated a probe into the matter and are trying to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.

The Aftermath

The news of Rakhi Shree’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the district. The school authorities have expressed their deep condolences to the family and have promised to extend all possible support to them. The Education Department has also issued a statement urging parents to be sensitive to the emotional needs of their children and not to put undue pressure on them to perform well in exams.

The incident has once again brought to the forefront the need for proper counseling and mental health support for students, especially during exam time. Schools and parents must work together to create a supportive environment that encourages students to excel without compromising on their mental well-being.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Rakhi Shree is a wake-up call for all of us to take mental health seriously and to prioritize the well-being of our children above everything else. It is high time we recognize the importance of mental health and take steps to create a supportive and nurturing environment for our future generations.

News Source : മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

Source Link :എ പ്ലസ് നേടിയ വിദ്യാർഥിനിയുടെ മരണം: യുവാവിനെതിരെ പരാതി – Student Suicide/