Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student Suicide: Tragic Consequence of Academic Pressure

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Low Scores and Student Suicide: A Tragic Link

Recently, a student in the Puvanagiri district of Tamil Nadu committed suicide after receiving a low score on her government school board exams. The young girl, named Anbumozhi, was just 15 years old and was studying in the 10th grade at the Krishnapuram Government Higher Secondary School in Maruthoor.

The Tragic Event

After receiving her exam results, Anbumozhi was devastated to find that she had scored poorly. She became increasingly distressed and ultimately took her own life by consuming poison. She was rushed to the Rajamuthiah Hospital in Chidambaram, but unfortunately, she passed away the following day.

According to reports, Anbumozhi’s father, Ashok Kumar Kooli, is a businessman who lives in the nearby village of Jayankondam. He is said to have been shocked and heartbroken by his daughter’s death.

The Importance of Mental Health

This tragic incident highlights the importance of mental health among students, particularly during times of stress and anxiety such as exam periods. It is essential that students have access to appropriate support and guidance to help them manage their emotions and cope with the pressures of academic life.

It is also crucial that parents and teachers are aware of the warning signs of mental health issues and take appropriate action when necessary. This may include seeking professional help or providing emotional support to the student.

The Need for Education Reform

In addition to addressing mental health concerns, this event also underscores the need for education reform in India. The emphasis on high-stakes exams and academic achievement can place an incredible amount of pressure on students, leading to stress, anxiety, and depression.

Many experts have argued that the current education system in India is outdated and does not adequately prepare students for the modern world. There is a growing need for a more holistic approach to education, one that focuses on developing critical thinking skills, emotional intelligence, and practical knowledge.

The Way Forward

In light of this tragedy, it is essential that policymakers, educators, and parents work together to create a more supportive and inclusive educational environment. This includes taking steps to address mental health concerns, promoting a more well-rounded approach to education, and encouraging open communication between students, teachers, and parents.

Ultimately, it is up to all of us to ensure that our students are thriving, both academically and emotionally. By working together, we can create a brighter and more hopeful future for the next generation.

Academic pressure Mental health Educational system Depression Stress management

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :low score; Student suicide | மதிப்பெண் குறைவு; மாணவி தற்கொலை/