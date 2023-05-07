Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student’s Essay Leads to Tragedy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NEET student’s suicide in Puducherry

The recent suicide of a NEET aspirant in Puducherry has sent shockwaves across the country. The student had appeared for the NEET exam and had been preparing for it for months. Unfortunately, he was unable to clear the exam and took the drastic step of ending his life. The incident has raised questions about the immense pressure that students face during the NEET exam and the need for better mental health support for students.

The NEET exam and the pressure it puts on students

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is one of the most competitive exams in the country. It is the gateway to admission into medical and dental colleges across India. Students who aspire to become doctors or dentists have to clear the NEET exam to be eligible for admission. The exam is known to be extremely challenging, and the competition is fierce. Every year, lakhs of students appear for the exam, but only a few are able to clear it.

The pressure to succeed in the NEET exam is immense. Students have to prepare for months, if not years, to be able to clear the exam. They have to study for long hours, attend coaching classes, and sacrifice their social lives to focus on their studies. The fear of failure and the pressure to succeed can take a toll on their mental health. Many students experience anxiety, stress, and depression during the preparation phase.

The need for better mental health support for students

The suicide of the NEET aspirant in Puducherry has once again highlighted the need for better mental health support for students. The pressure to succeed in exams like NEET can have a severe impact on a student’s mental health. It is important that students have access to mental health resources and support systems that can help them cope with the stress and anxiety that comes with preparing for such exams.

Schools, colleges, and coaching centers should have counselors who can provide emotional support to students. They should also conduct workshops and sessions on stress management, time management, and coping mechanisms to help students deal with the pressure of exams. Parents, too, should play an active role in supporting their children and encouraging them to seek help if they are struggling.

The need to address the flaws in the NEET exam

While mental health support is important, it is also necessary to address the flaws in the NEET exam. The exam is known to be extremely challenging, and the competition is fierce. It puts immense pressure on students to perform well, and those who are unable to clear it often feel like failures. The exam also favors students who come from affluent backgrounds and have access to better coaching and resources.

There have been calls to reform the NEET exam and make it more inclusive and accessible. It is important that the exam is designed in a way that does not discriminate against students from marginalized backgrounds. The focus should be on assessing a student’s aptitude and potential rather than their ability to memorize facts and figures.

The way forward

The suicide of the NEET aspirant in Puducherry is a tragic reminder of the immense pressure that students face during competitive exams. It is important that we take steps to address this issue and provide better mental health support for students. We also need to address the flaws in the NEET exam and make it more inclusive and accessible.

As a society, we need to recognize that success in exams like NEET is not the only measure of a student’s worth. We need to encourage students to pursue their passions and interests, even if they do not conform to society’s expectations. We need to create a culture where mental health is given the same importance as physical health, and where students are encouraged to seek help if they are struggling.

Only then can we truly create a system that is fair and just for all students, and where no one has to feel like a failure.

News Source : Prasanth Karthick

Source Link :நீட் தேர்வு எழுத இருந்த மாணவன் திடீர் தற்கொலை!/