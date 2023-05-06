Dead – Death – Obituary News : Students Fall Ill and 6-Year-Old Dies, School to Reopen

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An Outbreak of Flu-like Symptoms Investigated at Detroit School

An outbreak of flu-like symptoms is being investigated at Marcus Garvey Academy in Detroit after dozens of students fell ill and a kindergartner who was sent home died. The school was shut for a deep cleaning, and is scheduled to reopen on Monday. The 6-year-old died on April 25th, and other students came down with flu-like symptoms, including fever and vomiting, days later. It is not clear if the child’s death was related to the outbreak, and state and city health departments have not yet pinpointed the cause of the outbreak.

Two Students Diagnosed with Bacterial Illness

A district official has said that two of the ill students were diagnosed with the bacterial illness Haemophilus influenzae. Overall, fewer than 25 of the school’s 310 students became sick. The CDC lists H. flu as a disease caused by bacteria that can bring about ear infections and bronchitis or more serious bloodstream infections. The bacteria spreads through the air, most often infecting children younger than 5 or adults 65 and older.

Unknown Illnesses Can Spread Quickly Through Schools

Unknown illnesses in general can spread quickly through schools, particularly with vaccination rates dropping. It is important to ensure that all students and staff members are up to date on their vaccinations, and to practice good hygiene habits, such as washing hands frequently and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow. If your child is experiencing flu-like symptoms, keep them home from school until they are feeling better, and seek medical attention if necessary.

Conclusion

The investigation into the outbreak at Marcus Garvey Academy is ongoing, and it is important to follow the guidance of health officials to prevent the spread of illness. Stay informed and take precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones from illness.

