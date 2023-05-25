Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student’s Pride in Brother Leads to Tragic Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Tragic Incident: Female Student of Chittagong University Commits Suicide over Family Dispute

On Thursday, May 25, a female student of Chittagong University took her own life inside the campus due to a family dispute. The incident occurred at around 4 pm, and the student was studying in the history department.

The deceased student lived with her family in Shahi Colony, opposite to the university campus. Her village home was in Maninchari of Khagrachari. According to reports, the student had an argument with her brother over a minor issue. In a fit of anger, she killed the cockroaches in the house and consumed poison out of pride.

The family members heard her screams and immediately took her to Chittagong Medical College (CMCH) Hospital for treatment. However, the doctor on duty declared her dead in the evening.

Dr. Chubby Proctor, Nurul Azim Shikder, confirmed the matter. He stated that as soon as he received the news, he went to the spot, but the student’s house was locked. The body of the girl is now at Chamek Hospital.

Family Disputes and Mental Health

This tragic incident highlights the need to address family disputes and mental health issues. The student’s action was a result of her emotional turmoil and the inability to deal with her problems. It is crucial to recognize the importance of mental health and seek help when needed.

In Bangladesh, mental health issues are considered a taboo topic and often ignored. However, it is essential to create awareness and provide adequate resources for those who need it. Counseling services and support groups can help individuals cope with their problems and prevent such tragic incidents.

Importance of Communication and Conflict Resolution

Effective communication and conflict resolution are crucial in avoiding family disputes. In this case, the student’s argument with her brother over a minor issue led to her death. It is essential to address conflicts in a healthy and constructive manner, rather than resorting to extreme measures.

Family members and loved ones must create a supportive and nurturing environment, where individuals can express their emotions and feelings without fear of judgment. It is essential to listen and understand each other’s perspectives and work towards a resolution that benefits everyone.

Conclusion

The tragic incident of the female student’s suicide is a wakeup call for society to address mental health issues and family disputes. It is crucial to provide resources and support for those who need it and create a safe and nurturing environment for individuals to express their emotions and feelings.

Effective communication and conflict resolution are essential in preventing such incidents and promoting healthy relationships. It is time to break the stigma surrounding mental health and work towards a better future for all.

News Source : Rexo News

Source Link :Chabi student commits suicide by being proud of her brother/