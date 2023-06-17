Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student’s suicide after gambling loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Consequences of Online Gambling: The Story of Samuel Adegoke

The news of the death of Samuel Adegoke, a National Diploma II student of Electrical Electronic Engineering at the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, has sent shockwaves across the country. The 23-year-old reportedly took his own life after losing his school fees and that of his friend in online gambling. This tragic incident highlights the dangers of online gambling and the need for more awareness and support for young people struggling with addiction.

According to reports, Mr Adegoke lost his fees to betting on Friday and died on Monday while the school was preparing for first-semester examinations. He allegedly accessed the bank account of his roommate by stealing his password to fund his gambling addiction. The school had warned that no student would be allowed to sit an examination without completing their registration, which may have added to the pressure and anxiety Mr Adegoke was feeling.

The spokesperson of the school, Sola Abiala, confirmed the incident and stated that Mr Adegoke was rushed to the school clinic before being referred to a specialist hospital outside the school in Ilaro, where he was pronounced dead. It was detected at the hospital that Mr Adegoke had taken a chemical substance, which may have been the cause of his death.

The death of Samuel Adegoke is a tragic reminder of the devastating consequences of online gambling addiction. Many young people are lured into online gambling by the promise of quick and easy money, but the reality is often very different. Online gambling can be highly addictive and can quickly spiral out of control, leading to financial ruin, social isolation, and mental health problems.

The Nigerian government has taken steps to regulate online gambling and protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation. The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) is responsible for overseeing all forms of lottery and gaming activities in the country and has issued guidelines to operators to ensure that they comply with ethical and responsible business practices. However, more needs to be done to raise awareness of the risks of online gambling and to provide support and treatment for those struggling with addiction.

There are many organizations and charities that provide support and advice for individuals and families affected by gambling addiction. The Nigerian Society of Addiction Medicine (NSAM) is a professional society that promotes research, education, and clinical practice in the field of addiction medicine. The Society for the Study of Addiction (SSA) is an international organization that promotes research, education, and policy development in the field of addiction.

If you or someone you know is struggling with online gambling addiction, it is important to seek help as soon as possible. There are many resources available, including support groups, counseling services, and helplines. You do not have to suffer alone, and there is always hope for recovery.

In conclusion, the death of Samuel Adegoke is a tragic reminder of the dangers of online gambling addiction. It is important for individuals, families, and communities to be aware of the risks of online gambling and to take steps to prevent and treat addiction. We must work together to promote responsible gambling practices and to provide support and treatment for those struggling with addiction. Only then can we prevent further tragedies like this from occurring.

