Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student’s Suicide After Love Request and Accusation of Relatives in Kerala

Student’s Suicide after Getting A+ in SSLC Exam

Thiruvananthapuram Chirayinkijil 10th class student R.S. Rakhisree’s parents were in shock after finding him hanged in his room. The family alleged that the youth committed suicide out of frustration as he was threatened with a love request.

A Promising Student

Rakhisree was a promising student who had just received A+ in all subjects in the SSLC exam. He had come to school to share his joy with his teachers and friends. His parents were proud of him and had high hopes for his future.

Love Request Threat

However, things took a turn for the worse when Rakhisree received a love request from a girl in his class. The girl was known to be a troublemaker and had a reputation for harassing boys. Rakhisree had told his parents about the request and they had advised him to stay away from her.

But the girl did not take no for an answer and started threatening Rakhisree. She would follow him around and send him threatening messages. Rakhisree’s parents had informed the school authorities about the girl’s behavior but no action was taken.

Tragic End

On the day of the incident, Rakhisree’s parents had gone out to run some errands. When they returned, they found their son hanging in his room. They immediately rushed him to the hospital but it was too late.

Rakhisree’s parents allege that their son was driven to the extreme by the constant threats and harassment from the girl. They blame the school authorities for not taking action when they were informed about the girl’s behavior.

Impact on the Community

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community. Students, teachers, and parents are all in mourning. The school authorities have promised to investigate the incident and take appropriate action.

Parents are calling for stricter measures to be put in place to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. They have urged schools to take bullying and harassment seriously and to take action against those who engage in such behavior.

Conclusion

The tragic death of R.S. Rakhisree has once again highlighted the need for schools to take bullying and harassment seriously. Students should feel safe and protected in their schools and any behavior that threatens their safety and well-being should not be tolerated.

It is important for parents and schools to work together to create a safe and nurturing environment for students. Only then can we ensure that incidents like the one that happened to Rakhisree do not happen again.

