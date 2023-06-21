Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student’s Suicide Attempt: Desperate Cry for Help

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes in Karikudi: 17-Year-Old Girl Murdered in Broad Daylight

Karikudi, a small town in Tamil Nadu, witnessed a horrific incident yesterday when a 17-year-old girl was brutally murdered in broad daylight. The victim was the daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver who had recently completed her Plus 2 exams and was planning to join college soon.

According to reports, the girl had borrowed her father’s mobile phone to make a call. However, she forgot to return it and took it with her when she left the house. Her father, who needed the phone urgently, asked her to bring it back. The girl went back home to fetch the phone and was on her way back to return it when she was attacked.

Eyewitnesses say that the girl was walking on the street when two men on a motorbike stopped her. One of the men got off the bike and attacked her with a knife. The girl tried to run, but the attacker chased her and stabbed her multiple times. She collapsed on the road, bleeding profusely. The attackers fled the scene before anyone could catch them.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the town, and people are demanding justice for the victim. The police have launched an investigation and are trying to identify the attackers. They have also collected CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects.

The victim’s family is devastated by the tragedy. Her father was inconsolable and could not comprehend why anyone would want to harm his daughter. The girl’s mother, who works as a domestic helper, said that her daughter was a bright student and had a promising future ahead of her. She had dreams of becoming a doctor and was working hard to achieve her goal.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of women in the country. Despite several measures being taken by the government, incidents of violence against women continue to occur. The need of the hour is to create more awareness about women’s safety and to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

In conclusion, the brutal murder of a 17-year-old girl in Karikudi has left the town in shock. The incident is a stark reminder of the need to create a safer environment for women in the country. The police must act swiftly to identify the attackers and ensure that justice is served. We must all come together to create a society where women can feel safe and secure.

Mental health in students Suicide prevention in schools Student stress and anxiety Counseling services for students Impact of academic pressure on mental health

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Student attempted suicide | மாணவி தற்கொலை முயற்சி/