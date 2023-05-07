Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student’s Suicide Before NEET Exam Causes Stir in Puducherry

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Incident in Puducherry: NEET Exam Aspirant Commits Suicide

On May 7, 2023, a tragic incident took place in Puducherry where a student who was preparing for the NEET exam committed suicide. The NEET exam is a national-level medical entrance exam that is taken by lakhs of students across the country. This year, 20.87 lakh students are appearing for the exam.

The Background

The student, named Hemachandra, was 18 years old and from the Annanagar area of Puducherry. Last year, he had scored low marks in the NEET exam and was determined to do better this year. He had been preparing for the exam for months and had high hopes of getting a good score.

However, on the day of the exam, things took a tragic turn. Hemachandra was found dead in his home, having committed suicide. He was one of the many students who were forced to take the exam amidst a pandemic and in a highly stressful environment.

The Aftermath

The news of Hemachandra’s death has caused widespread shock and grief in Puducherry. The police immediately rushed to the location and took his body for post-mortem. They also launched a probe into the incident to find out the reasons behind his extreme step.

Meanwhile, the medical college where Hemachandra had applied for admission expressed their condolences to his family and assured that they would provide all necessary support to them. The college also stated that it would take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of its students.

The Larger Issue

The incident has once again brought to the forefront the larger issue of the NEET exam and its impact on students. The exam has been a topic of debate for many years, with critics arguing that it puts undue pressure on students and is not a fair measure of their capabilities.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation even more challenging for students, with many of them forced to take the exam despite the risk of infection. This has led to a rise in stress and anxiety levels among students, with many of them struggling to cope with the pressure.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the tragic incident in Puducherry highlights the need for a more empathetic approach towards students and their mental health. While exams like NEET are important, it is equally important to ensure that students are not pushed to the brink in the pursuit of success. The authorities need to take a more holistic approach towards education and ensure that students are able to pursue their goals without compromising their mental and physical well-being.

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :Student who was about to write NEET commits suicide – Puducherry stirs | நீட் தேர்வு எழுதவிருந்த மாணவன் தற்கொலை/