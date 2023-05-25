Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student’s Suicide Due to Ineligibility at ENSET

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Andhra Pradesh: Student commits suicide after failing EAMCET exams

On Thursday, a student attempted suicide by inhaling petrol after failing the EAMCET exams which have left him in a state of severe depression. The police station received a report of the incident which took place near the New Nallakunta area. The student, identified as Kunapuli Srikrisna Chaitanya, was an intermediate student studying at Sri Chaitanya College in Dilsukhnagar.

According to police reports, after failing to qualify for the EAMCET exams, Chaitanya was in a state of severe depression. He left his home and went to the auditorium near his house, where he inhaled petrol and attempted suicide. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. They have also informed his family and friends about the incident. The news of Chaitanya’s tragic death has left many people in shock and disbelief.

The EAMCET exam is a highly competitive entrance exam for admission to engineering and medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh. It is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada. Every year, thousands of students appear for the exam, but only a few are able to qualify.

Chaitanya’s death highlights the immense pressure that students face to excel in their studies and secure a good future for themselves. It is important for parents, teachers, and society as a whole to understand the mental and emotional stress that students go through during their academic years and provide them with the necessary support and guidance to help them cope with it.

The incident is a wake-up call for the education system in the country to re-evaluate the way in which students are evaluated and the pressure that is put on them to succeed. The focus should be on providing a more holistic education that takes into account the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of students.

The loss of a young life is a tragedy that cannot be undone. However, we can honor Chaitanya’s memory by working towards a better and more compassionate education system that prioritizes the well-being and growth of its students.

Student Suicide in Educational Institutions Mental Health Issues in Students Academic Pressure and its Impact on Students Coping Strategies for Students Under Stress Importance of Counseling Services in Educational Institutions

News Source : ABN

Source Link :ఎంసెట్‌లో అర్హత సాధించలేకపోయానన్న మనస్తాపంతో విద్యార్థి ఆత్మహత్య/