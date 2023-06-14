Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student’s suicide due to low marks in ‘NEET’ exam

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Suicide of a Student in Nagpur due to Low Marks in NEET Entrance Exam

The recent suicide of a student in Nagpur due to low marks in the NEET entrance exam has shaken the academic world and highlighted the intense pressure that students face while preparing for competitive exams. The deceased, Bhavesh Tejusingh Rathod, was a resident of Pimpri Forest in Karanja Lad Taluka in Washim district, who had been residing in Nagpur for the past six months to prepare for the NEET exam.

Bhavesh had a dream of becoming a doctor, and he had been preparing for this exam with great dedication and hard work for the past six months. He had joined a coaching class and was studying day and night to ace the exam. However, when the NEET results were announced recently, Bhavesh did not get the marks he had hoped for. Despite putting in all his efforts, he fell short of the cut-off marks, and this devastated him.

The disappointment of not being able to achieve his dream was too much for Bhavesh to bear, and he took the extreme step of ending his life. He hung himself from the ceiling in his room at 11 pm on the day the results were announced. He left behind a suicide note in English, apologizing to his parents and asking for their forgiveness.

The news of Bhavesh’s death has shocked his parents, friends, and the academic community. It has also brought to light the immense pressure that students face while preparing for competitive exams like NEET. The pressure to excel in these exams is so high that students often resort to extreme measures when they fail to achieve their goals.

The incident has triggered a debate on the need for counseling and support systems for students who are preparing for competitive exams. It is essential to provide students with the necessary guidance and support to help them deal with the stress and pressure of these exams. Students need to be encouraged to pursue their dreams, but at the same time, they should also be taught to handle failure and disappointment.

In conclusion, the tragic suicide of Bhavesh Tejusingh Rathod is a wake-up call for the academic community to take a closer look at the mental health of students who are preparing for competitive exams. Instead of only focusing on academic excellence, we must also prioritize the mental well-being of our students. We must create a supportive environment that encourages students to pursue their dreams without feeling overwhelmed by the pressure to excel. Only then can we prevent such tragic incidents from happening in the future.

