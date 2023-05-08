Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Student’s suicide linked to low marks in inter exams”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jalaun News: Intermediate Student Commits Suicide Due to Low Grades

Recently, a tragic incident took place in Jalaun district where an intermediate student committed suicide by shooting herself. The student was suffering from depression due to low grades and ended her life using her father’s licensed revolver.

Heartbroken Family Mourns 18-Year-Old Nikki

Sakshi Sharma, also known as Nikki, was the daughter of Rajendra Sharma, a resident of Shantinagar in the Kotwali area of Urain in Jalaun. She was only 18 years old and had just passed her intermediate exams. However, due to low grades in one subject, she was deeply distressed. On Monday, she took her own life by shooting herself in the head with her father’s licensed revolver in her study room on the third floor of their house.

At the time of the incident, her mother, grandmother, and younger brother Shivam were present in the lower part of the house and were unaware of what had happened.

Nikki’s Body Found in a Pool of Blood

When Nikki’s father returned home late at night and went to call her for dinner, her study room was found locked. Despite several attempts, the door could not be opened. The family then called the police, who broke down the door to find Nikki lying in a pool of blood. The revolver was found next to her.

The news of the incident spread quickly, and neighbors and locals gathered outside the house. The police immediately launched an investigation and took Nikki’s body for a post-mortem examination.

Low Grades in Chemistry Led to Depression

Nikki was an intelligent and hardworking student, but her poor grades in chemistry had left her feeling hopeless and depressed. Despite her family’s efforts to console her, she remained withdrawn and despondent. Her family is now devastated and heartbroken over the tragic loss of their beloved daughter.

The incident has shocked the entire community, and everyone is urging students to seek help if they are struggling with depression or academic pressure. It is essential to prioritize mental health and seek professional help if necessary.

News Source : Afsar Haq

Source Link :student committed suicide by shooting herself depression due to low marks in inter intermediate Latest News in Hindi, Newstrack Samachar, Aaj Ki Taja Khabar/