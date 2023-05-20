Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student’s Suicide Linked to Poor Grades

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Student Commits Suicide Due to Low Marks: A Tragedy That Highlights the Need for Mental Health Support in Education

On May 19th, 2023, a 16-year-old girl named Ariyajothi from Mangudi, a village near Karaikudi, committed suicide in her home after receiving low marks on her Plus One exams. The tragedy has shocked the community and raised concerns about the lack of mental health support available to students in the education system.

Ariyajothi had been studying in a private school in the area, and her family had high expectations for her academic success. When she received her Plus One exam results and saw that she had scored only 339 out of a possible 600 marks, she became deeply distressed. Despite her family’s attempts to comfort her, Ariyajothi was unable to cope with the disappointment and took her own life.

This tragedy highlights the immense pressure that students in India face to succeed academically, as well as the lack of resources available to support their mental health. The education system in India has long been criticized for being too focused on grades and test scores, rather than on the holistic development of students. Students are expected to perform well on exams in order to secure a place in a good college or university, which in turn is seen as the key to a successful career and life.

However, this emphasis on academic achievement can have devastating consequences for students who struggle to keep up with the demands of the system. Many students experience anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues as a result of the stress and pressure they face in school. Unfortunately, few schools have the resources or expertise to provide adequate support for these students.

In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the need for mental health support in education. Organizations like the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) have been working to promote mental health awareness and provide training for teachers and school counselors. However, much more needs to be done to ensure that students have access to the support they need.

One possible solution is to integrate mental health education into the curriculum. By teaching students about stress management, coping strategies, and other mental health topics, schools can help students develop the skills they need to manage their emotions and maintain their well-being. This can also help to reduce the stigma around mental health issues and encourage students to seek help when they need it.

Another important step is to provide more resources for school counselors and mental health professionals. Many schools in India lack the staff and resources to provide adequate support for students. By investing in mental health services, schools can ensure that students have access to trained professionals who can provide counseling, therapy, and other forms of support.

Ultimately, the tragedy of Ariyajothi’s death should serve as a wake-up call for educators, policymakers, and parents alike. We need to recognize the importance of mental health support in education and take action to ensure that students have access to the resources they need. By prioritizing the well-being of our students, we can create a more compassionate and supportive education system that empowers students to succeed both academically and personally.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Student commits suicide due to low marks | மார்க் குறைந்ததால் மாணவி தற்கொலை/