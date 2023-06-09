Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student’s Suicide Linked to Stomach Pain

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Student Commits Suicide Due to Stomach Pain: Addressing the Importance of Mental Health

On June 10, 2023, a 16-year-old student named Jayashree from the village of Thiruvennainallur committed suicide due to severe stomach pain. Jayashree was a student in Plus 1 at a government girls’ higher secondary school in Thiruvennainallur. Her father, a resident of nearby T. Mazhavarayanur, found her unconscious at home after she took an overdose of pain medication. She was rushed to the government hospital in Villupuram, but doctors were unable to save her, and she passed away.

While the exact reasons behind Jayashree’s suicide are unknown, her death highlights the importance of addressing mental health issues among students. Many students experience stress, anxiety, and depression due to academic pressure, family problems, and social issues. If left untreated, these mental health problems can lead to severe consequences, as seen in Jayashree’s case.

The government and educational institutions must take steps to address mental health issues among students. Schools should provide counseling services and mental health support to students. Teachers and parents should be aware of the signs of mental health issues and should encourage students to seek help if they experience such problems.

It is also important to address the stigma associated with mental health issues. Many students and their families avoid seeking help for mental health issues due to fear of being stigmatized. The government should launch campaigns to raise awareness about mental health and reduce the stigma associated with it.

Additionally, the government should invest in improving the healthcare infrastructure in rural areas. Many students in rural areas do not have access to quality healthcare services, which can worsen their mental health problems. The government should ensure that healthcare facilities in rural areas are well-equipped and staffed with trained professionals.

The tragic death of Jayashree should serve as a wake-up call for the government, educational institutions, and society as a whole. Mental health issues among students should not be ignored or stigmatized. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that students receive the support and care they need to maintain their mental and emotional well-being. Let us work together to create a society where mental health is a top priority, and no student has to suffer in silence.

